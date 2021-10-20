Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 7,330 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,330 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 20.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 644.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 10,963 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 80.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.13.

NASDAQ SPWH opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $781.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average is $17.71. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $18.08.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.39 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

