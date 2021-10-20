Axa S.A. Takes Position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Axa S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Tredegar as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Tredegar by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 304,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 55,713 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Tredegar in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 1.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 11.3% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 47,909 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tredegar alerts:

Tredegar stock opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average is $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $433.73 million, a P/E ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 0.97. Tredegar Co. has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $23.71.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $219.25 million for the quarter. Tredegar had a positive return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 4.39%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%.

Tredegar Profile

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.