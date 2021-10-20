Axa S.A. Reduces Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Axa S.A. trimmed its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 56.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.78.

NYSE:RL opened at $118.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.96. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $142.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.76%.

In related news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $546,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

