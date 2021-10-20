Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. reduced its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,100 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,200,000 after buying an additional 9,750,000 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,634,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428,602 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,766,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,449 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,840,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,536,000 after purchasing an additional 421,504 shares during the period. Finally, Dendur Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $18,817,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.22. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 76.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 13016.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $340,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,595 shares of company stock worth $848,060. 6.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

