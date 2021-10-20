Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 39,737 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,586,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,737 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.23% of Bank OZK worth $66,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Bank OZK in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OZK opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day moving average of $41.88. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $45.83.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. Bank OZK’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.33%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

