Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 349,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,364 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $67,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LANC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 1,143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LANC opened at $170.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.17. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $162.53 and a 52-week high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.29 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

