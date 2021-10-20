Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 230 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26,406.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 967,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 963,845 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 581,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,626,000 after acquiring an additional 228,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,579,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $965,133,000 after acquiring an additional 188,347 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,065,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3,940.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 156,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,886,000 after acquiring an additional 152,181 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HII opened at $209.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total transaction of $200,289.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,249 shares of company stock worth $252,290 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

