Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.62

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.62 and last traded at $51.62, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.62.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.33.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

