nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NVT. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.67.

NYSE NVT opened at $32.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $34.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average of $31.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.13 and a beta of 1.56.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

In other news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 17.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 43.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 18,391 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at about $39,756,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at about $525,000. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

