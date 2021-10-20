The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) to announce $1.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. The Carlyle Group posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $4.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $4.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Carlyle Group.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.76 million.

CG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

In related news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 16,495 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $804,956.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 192,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $10,505,642.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,929,792 shares of company stock worth $532,749,616. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 297.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

CG stock opened at $53.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.38. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $53.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Carlyle Group (CG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.