KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $33.90

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.90 and last traded at $34.15, with a volume of 48444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.57.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.21. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter.

KONE Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.