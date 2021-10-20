CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.23

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.23 and last traded at $36.17, with a volume of 28411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.66.

Several analysts recently commented on CEIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on CONSOL Energy from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 2.62.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $287.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.80 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.04%. Research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

