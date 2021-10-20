Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $46.50

Shares of Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.50 and last traded at $46.50, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMFPF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amplifon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Amplifon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $624.78 million for the quarter. Amplifon had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 24.14%.

About Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

