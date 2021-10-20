CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:CXF)

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (TSE:CXF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd.

CXF stock opened at C$10.31 on Wednesday. CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of C$9.16 and a 1 year high of C$10.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.39.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.