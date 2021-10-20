Kaiser Aluminum Co. (KALU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 on November 15th

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 15th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd.

Kaiser Aluminum has increased its dividend payment by 34.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Kaiser Aluminum has a payout ratio of 65.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kaiser Aluminum to earn $8.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

KALU opened at $112.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.56 and its 200-day moving average is $121.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -151.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Kaiser Aluminum has a twelve month low of $57.13 and a twelve month high of $141.07.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.02 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 168.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

KALU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.67.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total value of $48,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $109,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,200 shares of company stock worth $250,532. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $12,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.