Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Short Interest Update

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,291,600 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the September 15th total of 4,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 313.5 days.

Shares of PHGUF opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. Pharming Group has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The company has a market cap of $583.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12.

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.16 million. Pharming Group had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 15.39%. Analysts predict that Pharming Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PHGUF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pharming Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.10 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group NV is a holding company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company offers RUCONEST which is a recombinant human C1-esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Europe, and Rest of the World.

