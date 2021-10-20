SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.01

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the energy company on Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd.

SM Energy has decreased its dividend payment by 80.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. SM Energy has a payout ratio of 11.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SM Energy to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.8%.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $30.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $32.07.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $563.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.12 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SM. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SM Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.22.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

