Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on November 12th

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.2875 per share by the shipping company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Teekay LNG Partners has increased its dividend payment by 67.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Teekay LNG Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 33.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Teekay LNG Partners to earn $2.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

TGP opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.16. Teekay LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $142.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.53 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 35.78% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teekay LNG Partners stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.16% of Teekay LNG Partners worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jonestrading downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.01.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

