Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Short Interest Update

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

EMCF opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $72.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.46. Emclaire Financial has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $36.40.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 20.44%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Emclaire Financial in the second quarter worth $353,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Emclaire Financial during the second quarter valued at $847,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emclaire Financial by 309.5% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 42,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 31,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emclaire Financial by 15.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Emclaire Financial during the first quarter valued at $1,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

About Emclaire Financial

Emclaire Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial financial products and services to customers in western Pennsylvania through its wholly owned subsidiary bank, the Farmers National Bank of Emlenton. It offers residential mortgages, home equity and lines of credit, commercial real estate, commercial business, and consumer products and solutions.

