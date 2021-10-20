The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

The Goldman Sachs Group has increased its dividend by 72.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The Goldman Sachs Group has a payout ratio of 9.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to earn $36.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

Shares of GS opened at $412.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $399.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.88. The company has a market cap of $138.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $420.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,537 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.83% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $1,059,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

