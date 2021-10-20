W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Upgraded to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WTI has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (up from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

NYSE:WTI opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 3.22. W&T Offshore has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $132.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.04 million. On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $45,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

