SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SpartanNash Co. is a food distributor serving military commissaries and exchanges in the United States. The company’s core businesses include distributing food to military commissaries and exchanges and independent and corporate-owned retail stores located in 44 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Azores, Bahrain and Egypt. It operates supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare Supermarkets, No Frills, Bag ‘n Save and Econofoods. SpartanNash Co., formerly known as Spartan Stores, Inc., is headquartered in United States. “

SPTN opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $23.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.26.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. SpartanNash’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $256,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SpartanNash by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,585,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,931,000 after buying an additional 35,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,391,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,877,000 after purchasing an additional 36,809 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,786,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 564,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 162,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 4,656.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 502,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 491,643 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

