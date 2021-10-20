Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Talaris Therapeutics Inc. is a late-clinical stage cell therapy company. It involved in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation with the potential to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation, certain severe autoimmune diseases and certain severe non-malignant blood, immune and metabolic disorders. Talaris Therapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Shares of TALS stock opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.85. Talaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $19.82.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.15). Equities analysts expect that Talaris Therapeutics will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TALS. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,832,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,146,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,047,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,536,000. Finally, Aisling Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,032,000. 62.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

