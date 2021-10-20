Barclays Raises Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $51.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.48.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $43.93 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.53.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 281,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.8% during the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

