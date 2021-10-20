Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shoals Technologies manufactures a diverse portfolio of solar balance of systems products, including combiner/re-combiner boxes, disconnect boxes, custom harnessing solutions, junction boxes, wire, in-line fuses and racking and monitoring solutions. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SHLS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.47.

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.44. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.12 million. As a group, analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,088,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,136,000 after buying an additional 6,290,835 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,024,000 after buying an additional 115,608 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,450,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000,000 after buying an additional 2,368,771 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

