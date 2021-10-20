Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Stake Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,136,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,389 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $73,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,820,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,479,000 after purchasing an additional 90,157 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 20.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 16.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,125,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,293,000 after purchasing an additional 846,584 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter worth $2,255,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,336,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,891,000 after purchasing an additional 34,025 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.80 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.48.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $56.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.10. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.99 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

