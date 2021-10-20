Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,389,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,288 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.07% of Black Hills worth $419,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKH. OLD Republic International Corp grew its holdings in Black Hills by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 644,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,266,000 after buying an additional 299,000 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,935,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,629,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Black Hills by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 542,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,196,000 after buying an additional 103,522 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Black Hills by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,484,000 after buying an additional 79,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BKH shares. Sidoti lifted their price target on Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.71.

NYSE BKH opened at $64.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.76.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.59%.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

