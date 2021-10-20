Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 24,096 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 917,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,096 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $71,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4,651.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CAR opened at $158.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.20 and a 52 week high of $161.80.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $4.69. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 385.05% and a net margin of 2.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

CAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

