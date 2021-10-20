Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,090,203 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 753,071 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Umpqua worth $426,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Umpqua by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,445,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,274,000 after purchasing an additional 669,646 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Umpqua by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,437,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,872,000 after acquiring an additional 192,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Umpqua by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,715,000 after acquiring an additional 337,490 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Umpqua by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,088,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,203,000 after acquiring an additional 183,914 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Umpqua by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,528,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,661,000 after acquiring an additional 15,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UMPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens lowered Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.31.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.03. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $320.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.70 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.