Karbo Price Up 3.1% Over Last Week (KRB)

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. One Karbo coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Karbo has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $189.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Karbo has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Karbo alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $254.70 or 0.00398885 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000487 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000103 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Karbo

Karbo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 9,237,556 coins. The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com . The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karbo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses the cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was created as a national cryptocurrency for the Ukranian community “

Buying and Selling Karbo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karbo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Karbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KRBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Karbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.