Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 134,355 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,336,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,355 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $440,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,603,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 16.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 50.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 770,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,466,000 after purchasing an additional 256,914 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.5% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPR opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.91 and its 200 day moving average is $44.73.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.70%.

SPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.38.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

