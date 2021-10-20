Fmr LLC Purchases 783,856 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,334,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 783,856 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $79,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cannae by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Cannae by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Cannae by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Cannae by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CNNE opened at $32.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.42. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $46.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.64.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.93. Cannae had a net margin of 88.62% and a return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

