Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 4,144 Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAX opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $4.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

