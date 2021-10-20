ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 1,019 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $59.49 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $80.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.