ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,633,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,768,000 after purchasing an additional 196,210 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist reduced their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.30.

Shares of DCPH opened at $33.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.11. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.42. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 308.58% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. The company had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

