Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Stock Holdings Decreased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 769.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth $97,000.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

PBH stock opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.41 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 13.25%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.