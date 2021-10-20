Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Raises Dividend to GBX 4.70 Per Share

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $4.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:MSLH opened at GBX 720.50 ($9.41) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 769.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 735.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 30.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.97. Marshalls has a 12 month low of GBX 609.78 ($7.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 857 ($11.20).

In other Marshalls news, insider Avis Darzins bought 2,500 shares of Marshalls stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 786 ($10.27) per share, with a total value of £19,650 ($25,672.85). Also, insider Justin Lockwood bought 5,000 shares of Marshalls stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 745 ($9.73) per share, for a total transaction of £37,250 ($48,667.36). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,539 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,387.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marshalls has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 782.75 ($10.23).

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

