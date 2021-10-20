Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) to report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yext’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.08). Yext reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YEXT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

Shares of YEXT opened at $12.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.41. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.26.

In related news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $48,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 8,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $101,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,980 shares of company stock worth $1,042,080. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Yext by 12.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Yext by 228.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,176,000 after acquiring an additional 933,914 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Yext by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,357,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,003,000 after acquiring an additional 672,442 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the second quarter worth $8,299,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the second quarter worth $7,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

