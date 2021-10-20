Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF) Releases Earnings Results

Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $7.85 million during the quarter.
Shares of OTCMKTS CMHF opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. Community Heritage Financial has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $50.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.44.
About Community Heritage Financial
Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging
Receive News & Ratings for Community Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.