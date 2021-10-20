Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF) Releases Earnings Results

Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $7.85 million during the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMHF opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. Community Heritage Financial has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $50.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.44.

Get Community Heritage Financial alerts:

About Community Heritage Financial

Community Heritage Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial loans, real estate loans, installment loans, and consumer loans, as well as other business financing services.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Community Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.