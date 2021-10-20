IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) to post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for IMAX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.15). IMAX posted earnings per share of ($0.75) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that IMAX will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IMAX.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 50.56%. The business had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IMAX shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.06.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 230.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 123,422 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 3.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 59.3% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 31,997 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 14.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 505,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 65,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 20.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

IMAX stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. IMAX has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.77.

About IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMAX (IMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.