Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to Post $1.03 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. Allegiance Bancshares reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $58.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 9.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABTX. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,872,000 after acquiring an additional 166,912 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 174.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 118,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 75,098 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 15,216.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 45,649 shares during the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,736,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 34,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

ABTX stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $773.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.09. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $43.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

