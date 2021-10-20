Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to Post $1.03 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. Allegiance Bancshares reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allegiance Bancshares.
Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $58.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 9.54%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABTX. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,872,000 after acquiring an additional 166,912 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 174.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 118,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 75,098 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 15,216.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 45,649 shares during the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,736,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 34,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.
ABTX stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $773.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.09. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $43.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.49.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.
About Allegiance Bancshares
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
