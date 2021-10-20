Zacks: Brokerages Expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) to Announce $1.49 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) to report $1.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48. Quaker Chemical posted earnings of $1.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year earnings of $7.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Quaker Chemical.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.32. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $435.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.08 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 3.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 10.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 7.2% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 0.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KWR opened at $234.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.47. Quaker Chemical has a 1-year low of $185.05 and a 1-year high of $301.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quaker Chemical (KWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.