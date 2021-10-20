Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Trading Down 4.4%

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)’s stock price traded down 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.08 and last traded at $10.17. 33,324 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,794,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

Separately, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average of $12.39.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Perri sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $840,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Butterfly Network by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.