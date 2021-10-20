Herc (NYSE:HRI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $185.13

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $185.13 and last traded at $185.13, with a volume of 2768 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $178.82.

A number of research firms recently commented on HRI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Herc from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

Get Herc alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.29.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.93 million. Herc had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herc Company Profile (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.