Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 831 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 8,079 shares.The stock last traded at $43.79 and had previously closed at $43.71.

Several brokerages recently commented on IBA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Grupo Santander began coverage on shares of Industrias Bachoco in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company.

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.74.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.65. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 14.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 1.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 31.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 4.7% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 67,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

About Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA)

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.