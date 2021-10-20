Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 21.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,370,557,000 after buying an additional 1,875,492 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,434,254,000 after buying an additional 1,275,052 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 178.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,774,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $229,132,000 after buying an additional 1,138,437 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 14.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,513,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $970,068,000 after purchasing an additional 964,977 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.08.

TEL opened at $147.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.67. The firm has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $153.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,187.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

