Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 852 Shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in J2 Global during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in J2 Global by 436.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J2 Global alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J2 Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.40.

Shares of NASDAQ JCOM opened at $142.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.78. J2 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $147.35.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $429.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.60 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 12.86%. Analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J2 Global news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $361,361.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $2,096,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,700,081.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J2 Global Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.