Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 48.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,915 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 421.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $856,882.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $251,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,437,379 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JAZZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.50.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $144.00 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $126.01 and a 12-month high of $189.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $751.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.19 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

