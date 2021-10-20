Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $472,000 Investment in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 666.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 3.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 3.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Argus lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

NYSE PNM opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day moving average is $49.11. PNM Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $426.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.08 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.46%. PNM Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 57.46%.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

