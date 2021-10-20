Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,640,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,735,731 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of MGIC Investment worth $443,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 456,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 129.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 13.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 115,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 49.02% and a return on equity of 12.70%. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

